Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.22

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.22 and traded as low as $18.74. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 9,608 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Issuer Direct in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct Trading Up 7.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 million, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Issuer Direct Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 459,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Issuer Direct by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct

(Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.