iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) is Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s 10th Largest Position

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 155.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,089,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272,580 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 1.25% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $58,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 29,634,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,114,770. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

