iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the April 15th total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,966,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.07. 5,785,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,748. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

