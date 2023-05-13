iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the April 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,814.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SUSC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 119,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,954. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.