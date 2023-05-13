iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Up 111.9% in April

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 111.9% from the April 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,594,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.61. 2,796,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average of $61.77. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,853,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

