IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches Market Cap of $494.61 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $494.61 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00008209 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

