Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.49 and last traded at $84.19. 197,635 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.13.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average is $82.38.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.