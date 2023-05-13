Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.26 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.18 or 0.00019293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.26 billion and approximately $22.04 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00056022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00040537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,453,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,949,672 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

