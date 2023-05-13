Internet Computer Price Tops $5.11 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $5.11 or 0.00019041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $20.68 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00055725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00040497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,453,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,950,293 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

