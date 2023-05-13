International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.27) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.03) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 168 ($2.12) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.78) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 174.36 ($2.20).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 154.85 ($1.95) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 147.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 144.94. The firm has a market cap of £7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,580.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.47 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.58 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

