Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Update

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 86.9% from the April 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Down 1.9 %

IFS stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 63,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $395.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercorp Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 54.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,475,000 after purchasing an additional 918,480 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $3,871,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 763,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 69,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 58,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Further Reading

