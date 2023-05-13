Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Up 72.5% in April

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,700 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the April 15th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Integrated Media Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 99,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,691. Integrated Media Technology has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integrated Media Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Integrated Media Technology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

Featured Articles

