Instem (LON:INS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $655.07

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 655.07 ($8.27) and traded as low as GBX 640 ($8.08). Instem shares last traded at GBX 640 ($8.08), with a volume of 17,945 shares changing hands.

Instem Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 632.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 655.38. The firm has a market cap of £150.28 million, a PE ratio of 8,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56.

About Instem

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

