Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) versus Kingswood Acquisition (NYSE:KWAC) Critical Contrast

Kingswood Acquisition (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating) and Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Kingswood Acquisition has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kingswood Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kingswood Acquisition and Inspirato, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingswood Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspirato 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Inspirato has a consensus target price of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 410.99%. Given Inspirato’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than Kingswood Acquisition.

14.5% of Kingswood Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.5% of Kingswood Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Inspirato shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kingswood Acquisition and Inspirato’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingswood Acquisition N/A N/A $1.35 million N/A N/A Inspirato $345.53 million 0.33 -$24.06 million ($0.22) -4.11

Kingswood Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspirato.

Profitability

This table compares Kingswood Acquisition and Inspirato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingswood Acquisition N/A -17.61% 3.48% Inspirato -4.06% N/A -6.36%

Summary

Kingswood Acquisition beats Inspirato on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingswood Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business in the wealth management, financial advisory, and investment management sectors in the United States and internationally. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Inspirato

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.