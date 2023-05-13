Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $101,200.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Wednesday, April 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $141,920.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $164,800.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $220,680.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $234,000.00.

Trupanion Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $21.16 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $872.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 128.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.