Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells 20,850 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $2,077,911.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,108,977.50.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $94.68 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Etsy by 184.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

