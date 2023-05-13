Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells 20,850 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 26th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $2,077,911.00.
- On Wednesday, April 12th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,108,977.50.
- On Wednesday, March 29th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00.
NASDAQ ETSY opened at $94.68 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.99.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Etsy by 184.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.
Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
