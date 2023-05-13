Insider Selling: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Director Sells $227,799.00 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) Director Laura Shawver sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $227,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,937.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 77.9 %

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.17.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.