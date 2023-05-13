Insider Buying: TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Major Shareholder Buys 6,774 Shares of Stock

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 6,774 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $13,209.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,299,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,384,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.76). On average, analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TCRR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $1.72 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.68 target price (down previously from $2.18) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

