Insider Buying: TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Major Shareholder Buys 6,774 Shares of Stock

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 6,774 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $13,209.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,299,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ TCRR opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.88.
TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.76). On average, analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
