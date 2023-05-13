Insider Buying: Inca Minerals Limited (ASX:ICG) Insider Acquires A$36,549.28 in Stock

Inca Minerals Limited (ASX:ICG – Get Rating) insider Adam Taylor purchased 1,827,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$36,549.28 ($24,863.46).

Inca Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Inca Minerals Company Profile

Inca Minerals Limited, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is Riqueza project located in Peru. The company is based in Subiaco, Australia.

