Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.03% and a negative net margin of 2,726.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:INO opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.07. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 44,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INO. StockNews.com began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

