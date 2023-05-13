InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Stock Price Down 6.4%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. 23,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 803,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.50) by $3.59. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,049.32% and a negative return on equity of 149.70%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INM. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

