Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.17% of Incyte worth $31,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Incyte by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,627 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Incyte by 8,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,509,000 after buying an additional 1,059,965 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,958,000 after buying an additional 716,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,309,121,000 after buying an additional 585,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Incyte Stock Up 1.7 %

INCY opened at $65.28 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $63.48 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.19.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

