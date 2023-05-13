Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $477.98 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 430,472 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises 2.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $477,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $803,590,000 after buying an additional 98,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,366,000 after buying an additional 241,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,191,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $327,816,000 after purchasing an additional 44,444 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Aptiv by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,340,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,094,000 after purchasing an additional 219,087 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.29.

Aptiv stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.69. 2,272,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.46.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

