Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $224.94 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 62,572 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.11% of Waters worth $224,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

WAT traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $271.00. The company had a trading volume of 618,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,352. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.46. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $262.74 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

See Also

