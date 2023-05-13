Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $197.84 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214,059 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $197,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,628.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.34. The stock had a trading volume of 87,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,012. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.27 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.75.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

