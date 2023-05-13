Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,071 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.6% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.11% of Mastercard worth $360,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,667 shares of company stock worth $114,105,971. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.92. 2,044,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,741. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $362.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

