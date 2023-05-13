Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,559 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.4% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.15% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $319,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $11,306,723 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.91.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $524.65. 1,518,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,599. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $558.42 and a 200 day moving average of $553.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.