Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.17 and last traded at $28.32. 1,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a market cap of $35.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter.

About Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

