Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock Price Down 14.8%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 14.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 14,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 78,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage in a report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMH Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,578,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Sara Bay Financial owned about 11.99% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Featured Articles

