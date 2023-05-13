IMC Chicago LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 185,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,507,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.50% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPXL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.01. 10,101,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,046,645. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $96.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

