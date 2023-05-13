Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Up 0.2 %

ILMN stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.60. 982,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,828. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Argus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

