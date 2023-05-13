Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 100,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $93.22 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

