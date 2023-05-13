Huntington National Bank Raises Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,430,000 after acquiring an additional 518,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after acquiring an additional 799,553 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR opened at $133.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.11 and a 200 day moving average of $134.64. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $107.10 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

