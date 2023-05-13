Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 171,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after buying an additional 43,251 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $376.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $389.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

