Huntington National Bank Increases Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $142,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.74.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

