Huntington National Bank Has $6.38 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

USB opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

