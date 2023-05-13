Huntington National Bank Has $6.08 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.61.

NYSE:CNI opened at $120.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

