Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,202,000 after purchasing an additional 373,142 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,731,000 after purchasing an additional 307,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $319.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.85 and a 200 day moving average of $349.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

