Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.69.
Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of HBM opened at C$6.30 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$8.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
