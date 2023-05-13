HSBC Lowers Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
BUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 16.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $665,758,000 after buying an additional 1,162,780 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,648,869 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $643,869,000 after buying an additional 190,516 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $301,678,000 after buying an additional 418,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $222,497,000 after buying an additional 1,351,899 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.