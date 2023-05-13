HSBC Lowers Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $665,758,000 after buying an additional 1,162,780 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,648,869 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $643,869,000 after buying an additional 190,516 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $301,678,000 after buying an additional 418,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $222,497,000 after buying an additional 1,351,899 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

