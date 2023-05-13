home24 (ETR:H24) Trading Down 0.4%

home24 SE (ETR:H24 – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €7.50 ($8.24) and last traded at €7.50 ($8.24). Approximately 1,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.53 ($8.27).

home24 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $252.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.90.

home24 Company Profile

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

