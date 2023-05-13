holoride Trading 9.8% Lower This Week (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market cap of $15.81 million and $54,910.94 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,803.37 or 0.06748335 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00056618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00041342 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000613 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02598365 USD and is down -4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $67,108.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.