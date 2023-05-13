Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Up 76.6% in April

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the April 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HTHIY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.99. 14,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $117.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.78.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $20.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hitachi will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hitachi in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology (IT), Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemicals and Others. The IT segment handles systems integration, consulting, control systems, cloud services, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

