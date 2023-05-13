HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 24,608 Shares of Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 24,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $251,001.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,868,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,260,974.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 86,862 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $893,809.98.

On Friday, April 14th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 42,669 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $432,663.66.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 23,194 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $238,666.26.

On Monday, April 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 122,607 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $1,273,886.73.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 20,200 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $211,090.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 144,946 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $1,517,584.62.

On Friday, March 31st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 190,611 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $2,016,664.38.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 153,903 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,611,364.41.

On Monday, March 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,355 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $881,198.50.

On Friday, March 24th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 139,602 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,496,533.44.

HireRight Stock Performance

HireRight stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $27.75 million, a P/E ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $175.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.03 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of HireRight from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.98.

Institutional Trading of HireRight

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in HireRight in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in HireRight by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

