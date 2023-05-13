HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the April 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days. Currently, 22.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.13. 399,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,145. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.49 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on HighPeak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 81.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 555.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

