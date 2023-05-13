Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the April 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.1 days.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNLN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. 325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,942. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $15.24.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 554.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 474,210 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period.

The Highland\u002FiBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of 100 senior loans with at least one year remaining in maturity. Loans are selected by liquidity and weighted by market value. SNLN was launched on Nov 8, 2012 and is managed by Highland.

