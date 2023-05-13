Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the April 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.1 days.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNLN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. 325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,942. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $15.24.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The Highland\u002FiBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of 100 senior loans with at least one year remaining in maturity. Loans are selected by liquidity and weighted by market value. SNLN was launched on Nov 8, 2012 and is managed by Highland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.