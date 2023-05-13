Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Sells 37,814 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 37,814 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 2.7% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $164.55 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.