Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Sells 114,200 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 114,200 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 2.2% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21,200.0% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $32.40 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.