Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000. Valero Energy comprises about 1.2% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 64.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,536,000 after acquiring an additional 565,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 65.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 545,185 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after acquiring an additional 414,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 48.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,726,000 after buying an additional 393,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $110.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.44.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

