HI Price Hits $0.0044 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. HI has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $365,848.93 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025128 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018563 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,850.87 or 0.99949235 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00448057 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $362,839.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.